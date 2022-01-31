New Delhi/ Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia will not be arrested by Punjab Police till February 23 in a drugs case, Supreme Court said in an order on Monday. A bench comprising of Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli directed Majithia to surrender before a trial court after February 23.

The top court also directed the trial court to fast track the proceedings to decide Majithia’s bail plea following his surrender after February 23.

The court's protection would allow Majithia to participate in the Assembly elections scheduled to be held on February 20. Majithia is contesting against Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu from Amritsar East seat.

Majithia’s side was being presented by former Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi. For Punjab government, lawyer and Congress leader P. Chidambaram was presenting the arguments in Supreme Court.

"Sorry to mention these things, but we are in a democracy... Let them at least file their nominations for the election," Supreme Court told P. Chidambaram.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi said that his client never dealt in drugs. "The allegations are completely bogus.

This is a case of political vendetta. A man having a clean record is being humiliated," he argued for anticipatory bail.

Chidambaram countered that this was a “gross case of an international drug racket

"The fact is Punjab is sinking under the drug trade. Unless we send a strong message against political patronage of the drugs racket, the future of Punjab's youth is damned," Chidambaram stated.

"All the police wants is custodial interrogation," Chidambaram added

Bikram Singh Majithia was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on December 20 last year due to a 2018 report of an investigation into a drugs racket operating Punjab.

He was booked under Sections 25 (punishment for allowing one's premises for its use for the commission of an offence), 27A (for financing sale, purchase, production, manufacture, possession, transportation, use or consumption, import and export or any act pertaining to narcotics) and 29 (abetting or plotting an offence) of the NDPS Act.

