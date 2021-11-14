New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood on Sunday announced that his sister Malvika Sood will contest the Punjab Assembly Elections scheduled to be held early next year. However, the actor, whose work during the COVID pandemic earned him huge praises, didn't disclose the party she would be joining to contest the polls. Sonu Sood made this announcement during a press briefing at his residence in Punjab's Moga, some 170 km away from the state capital, Chandigarh.

“Malvika is ready. Her commitment to serve people is unparalleled. It is a big decision of life when it comes to joining a political party, it is more about ideologies not casual meetings," Sonu Sood said during a press conference in Moga. When asked which party she will be joining, Sood said, “We will reveal at right time about the party."

Earlier in the day, Sonu Sood and his sister Malvika reportedly met Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. Sood also said that he is open to meeting other political leaders, including AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal and Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal. Malvika is most likely to contest from the constituency of Moga, according to Sood.

"Healthcare will be Malvika’s top priority. If elected, she will ensure that patients who need dialysis get them for free. She will also address the issue of unemployment in the state. Youths in Punjab go to drugs only when they don’t get work, they are unemployed. We are already working on it,” he said.

Asked whether he, too, will be joining politics, Sood said, “First it is important to support Malvika, she is connected to our roots in Moga. I will reveal my own plans later.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan