Chandigarh | Jagran Politics Desk: Famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was booked under Arms Act under the Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government, on Friday joined the Congress party in presence of chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Hailing the singer, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu described Moose Wala as a youth icon and an international figure. “Sidhu Moose Wala is joining our family. I welcome him in the Congress fold,” Sidhu, as quoted by PTI, said. While welcoming the singer in the party fold, Channi said Moose Wala became a "big artist with his sheer hard work and won hearts millions of people with his songs".

Welcome to the fold champ @iSidhuMooseWala SIDHU square ek aur ek Giaran opposition 9/2/11 pic.twitter.com/kbWMAKDCgk — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) December 3, 2021

Moose Wala, whose real name is Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, hails from Moosa village in Mansa district and his mother is a village head. The singer had earlier faced criticism for promoting violence and gun culture in his songs. He was booked by the Punjab Police in 2020 under the Arms Act for promoting gun culture in his famous song Panj Goliyan.

After his induction into the party, Moose Wala said his reason for joining the Congress is to raise the voice of Punjabis. "It's my first press conference. Just three years back, I started singing. Now after four years I am taking a new step. Mansa is not that much developed, a part of this area raised me, I will raise my voice from here," said Moose Wala.

Prior to the case in 2020, he, along with 5 police personnel, were also booked in another case after a video of him firing an AK-47 Assault Rifle at a firing range went viral during COVID-19 lockdown. After the video went viral, Gupta had directed the Senior Superintendent of Police in Sangrur to conduct a preliminary enquiry, which prima facie established that the DSP had facilitated the shooting at the firing range in Badbar village at a time when the entire state had been under curfew.

Sidhu Moose Wala also became a part of Farmers' protest against the now repealed 3 contentious farm laws at the Delhi borders. Sidhu Moose Wala shot to fame with his super hit single So High, which was released in 2017. He is also known for his hit Punjabi tracks such as “Legend", “Devil", “Just listen", “Tibeyan da putt", “Jatt da muqabala", “Brown Boys", "These Days", "Dark Life" and “Hathyar" among many others. His name has also featured in the Billboard Canadian Albums in 2018.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan