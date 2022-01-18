Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday morning conducted multiple raids across poll-bound Punjab in connection with a money laundering probe against companies involved in illegal sand mining.

Quoting officials, news agency IANS reported that raids were also conducted at the premises of sand mafia and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew's Bhupinder Singh Honey. During the raids, officials said that the ED recorded the statement of those who were present at the house of Honey.

This comes just a month before the voting for the 2022 assembly elections in Punjab. It should be noted that illegal sand mining has been one of the talking points in election campaign.

The opposition parties, including the opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has been attacking the Congress government in Punjab for its alleged links with Sand mafia. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is also AAP's national conveyor, has also attacked Channi of not doing anything to stop it.

Last month, former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who had resigned from Congress in 2021 after a row with Navjot Singh Sidhu, had also targeted the grand old party and Chief Minister Channi for their alleged links to the sand mafia in the state.

"Ask me who is not involved. If I start telling the names then I will have to start from the top. I do not want to do that," Captain Amarinder had said, as reported by The Indian Express.

However, the Punjab government has refuted the allegations and said that it has taken adequate steps to control the illegal sand mining in the state.

"My government has controlled mining mafia with efficient monitoring and introducing new policy which suites consumers. We fixed the rates at the pithead, the orders of which were implemented strictly," Chief Minister Channi had said earlier.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma