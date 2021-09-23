Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Captain Amarinder Singh has called Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Vadra "inexperienced". He has also warned that he will field a candidate Navjot Singh Sidhu in the upcoming polls in the state.

Chandigarh | Jagran Politics Desk: Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday made a scathing attack at former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Vadra, calling them "inexperienced" and alleged that their advisers are "clearly misguiding" them.

"Priyanka and Rahul are like my children. This should not have ended like this. I am hurt," Captain Amarinder was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. I would not have taken MLAs on a flight to Goa or some place. That is not how I operate. I don't do gimmicks and the Gandhi siblings know that is not my way".

Captain Amarinder, who resigned from his position last week following a tussle with Navjot Singh Sidhu, also threatened to field a candidate against the cricketer-turned-politician in the upcoming assembly polls in Punjab. Calling Sidhu a "drama master", the former Punjab Chief Minister accused the 57-year-old of behaving like a "Super CM". He also claimed that Punjab is now being run from Delhi.

"If Sidhu behaves as the Super CM, the party won't function," PTI quoted Captain Amarinder as saying. "I had a very good PPCC president. I took his advice but he never told me how to run the government".

Captain Amarinder also said that he will leave politics on a high and reiterated that his "options" are still open. Talking about his resignation, the former Chief Minister said that he had offered his resignation to Sonia Gandhi three weeks earlier but she asked him to continue.

"If she had just called me and asked me to step down, I would have," PTI quoted Captain Amarinder as saying. "As a soldier, I know how to do my task and leave once I am called back".

The remarks from Captain Amarinder comes days after Charanjit Singh Channi was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Punjab. Captain Amarinder had resigned from his position just months before the assembly elections in the state following a tussle with Sidhu.

Assembly elections are slated to take place in Punjab in February or March next year.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma