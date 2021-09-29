New Delhi | Jagran Elections Desk: Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday announced that the state government has decided to waive off dues of electricity bills for all consumers across Punjab having load up to 2 KW. The state government has also decided to restore all connections which were cut earlier. The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting held today.

"In today's cabinet meeting, it has been decided to waive off dues of electricity bills for all consumers across Punjab having load up to 2 KW. In addition, a decision has been taken to restore all connections which were cut," said Channi.

This decision will cover 80 per cent of electricity consumers in Punjab. The consumers whose connections have been disconnected would benefit from it. It will also benefit consumers in rural and urban areas.

However, the move is said to put approximately Rs 1,200 crore burden on the state exchequer.

Committees at the tehsil level will be formed to handle such cases and verify the beneficiaries. The policy will apply only to the previous electricity bills that are pending.

The chief minister also announced a mechanism to end the sand mafia in the state saying the government would soon bring a new policy on mining.

Talking about the political crisis in the state after Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation Channi said “I have invited him to talk so that we can resolve the issue.”

The problem of electricity is a big issue in Punjab and Aam Aadmi Party has also announced to provide free electricity to all if they are voted to power in the next year assembly polls.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha