Chandigarh | Jagran Politics Desk: "Punjab waalo tussi kamaal kar ditta," said an elated Arvind Kejriwal after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swept the Punjab assembly elections 2022. In a press briefing, Kejriwal called the results "inquilaab", noting that the AAP has shaken big seats as all top candidates - Sukhbir Singh Badal, Captain Amarinder Singh, Charanji Singh Channi, Parkash Singh Badal, and Navjot Singh Sidhu - lost the polls.

"Bhagat Singh once said if we don't change the system after the British leave, nothing will happen. Sadly in last 75 years, these parties and leaders had the same British system, they were looting the country, no schools/ hospitals were made. AAP has changed the system," said Kejriwal at a press briefing.

"We will make an India where no student has to go to Ukraine to study medicine... With these results people showed that Kejriwal is not a terrorist but a real 'Desh Bhakt'," he said in an apparent dig at his former comrade Kumar Vishwas.

The AAP has swept the Punjab polls. By the time of filing this copy, the AAP had already won 73 seats and was leading on 19 others in the 117-member legislative assembly in Punjab.

Bhagwant Mann, the party's Chief Ministerial candidate, has said he will take oath Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Nawanshahr district.

Addressing the party workers, Mann further said no government office will display photograph of the chief minister. Instead, photos of Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar will be put on walls in government offices.

"We will ensure that the youth do not have to go abroad... Within a month, you will observe changes," he said. "The elder Badal has lost... Captain (Amarinder Singh) Sahab has also lost. Majithia is also losing. Channi has also lost from both seats," he said while taking a swipe at his predecessors.

