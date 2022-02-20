Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: Voting for all 117 seats in Punjab concluded on Sunday with over 63 per cent voter turnout till 5 PM, a sharp dip from over 77 per cent turnout in 2017 assembly polls. Leaders of both principal opposition parties – AAP’s Bhagwant Mann and SAD’s Sukhbir Singh Badal – took to social media to express gratitude to the voters of Punjab while claiming it to be an indication for change in the seat of power in Chandigarh.

The polling ended at 6 pm and final voting figure is yet to be out. The voting had started at 8 am.

Aam Aadmi Party’s chief ministerial candidate for Punjab Bhagwant Mann took to Twitter and said that Punjab voters were honoring the struggles of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh and Dr BR Ambedkar by voting in large numbers. "By casting such a large number of votes, 3 crore people of Punjab are honoring the struggle of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh and the constitution written by Baba Saheb Ambedkar. (They are) fulfilling their dream," Bhagwant Mann wrote on Twitter in Punjabi. SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal also thanked the voters for expressing their franchise.

I thank people of Punjab for peaceful exercise of their democratic right. Trends available so far have deepened my faith in democracy. I’m grateful to people of Punjab in general & SAD-BSP workers in particular for standing by peace, communal harmony & for inclusive development. pic.twitter.com/wAQwYB7qIQ — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) February 20, 2022

Here is how the polling fared in the key constituencies of Punjab where top leaders of political parties are fighting their respective battles of prestige.

Chief Minister Charan Singh Channi's constituencies: Bhadaur - 71.30 per cent, Chamkaur Sahib - 68 per cent

AAP CM candidate Bhagwant Mann’s constituency: Dhuri - 68 per cent

Sukhbir Singh Badal’s constituency: Jalalabad - 71.50 per cent

Parkash Singh Badal’s constituency: Lambi - 72.40 per cent

Captain Amarinder Singh’s constituency: Patiala city - 59.50 per cent

Highest polling was recorded in Gidderbaha constituency at 77.80 per cent and lowest in Amritsar South at 48.06 per cent.

Fazilka recorded a turnout of 70.70 per cent, Sangrur 70.43 per cent and Muktsar 72.01 per cent. Amritsar recorded 57.74 per cent voter turnout while Mohali recorded the lowest turnout at 53.10 per cent.

A total of 1,304 candidates, including 93 women and two transgender persons, are in the fray in polling.

At a polling booth in Amritsar, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu and SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia came face to face and exchanged brief pleasantries. Both leaders are contesting against each other from Amritsar East.

AAP's chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann met his mother at his native place.

The Election Commission had restrained actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood from visiting polling booths in Moga following complaints that he was trying to influence voters.

His vehicle has also been impounded by police, said officials.

However, Sood, who has denied the charges, alleged that other candidates were trying to buy votes.

Sood's sister Malvika Sood Sachar is a Congress candidate from Moga.

Dressed in her bridal wear, a young woman first went to cast her vote at a village in Zirakpur on the outskirts of Chandigarh, before performing marriage rituals.

At the women-managed pink polling booths in the state, enthusiasm was seen among voters, especially those voting for the first time.

There are 196 pink polling stations for women while 70 polling stations are being managed by persons with disabilities (PwD).

Elderly were helped at polling booths. Arrangement for wheelchairs was also made at polling stations.

First-time voters were given certificates at the polling booths.

Those who voted so far included former chief minister and SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal (94), the oldest candidate in the fray, ministers Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh and Vijay Inder Singla, Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa and Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma.

AAP's chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann exercised his franchise in Mohali.

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and his wife and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal also cast their votes.

Sukhbir Badal himself drove a vehicle and brought the family to cast their votes in Muktsar.

AAP leader Raghav Chadha in his tweets alleged that at a polling booth in Guruharsahai, a sarpanch tried to influence voters. He claimed that some EVMs malfunctioned at Sanaour, Attari and Majitha.

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal appealed to voters to exercise their right to franchise.

In the morning, Charanjit Singh Channi paid obeisance at religious places at his home constituency Chamkaur Sahib. He claimed the Congress will get two-third majority in the polls.

After casting his vote, Parkash Singh Badal said, "I am happy that our democracy is very strong. I will continue to serve my people till my last breath.”

Sukhbir Badal said the SAD-BSP alliance will win over 80 seats.

Former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said she will urge every single voter to vote.

Harsimrat said, “There is going to be a clean sweep in favour of a tried and tested regional party that understands the aspiration of the people.”

In Patiala, former chief minister Amarinder Singh also exuded confidence of his victory. Asked how big the challenge in these elections was, Amarinder said, “Not much. We will win.”

Amarinder Singh's wife Preneet Kaur, who is a Congress MP, said, “I always supported Captain sahib (Amarinder). It is my family and my family is above everything.”

A total of 2,14,99,804 people, including 1,02,00,996 women, are eligible to vote.

There are 24,740 polling stations, of which 2,013 have been identified as critical while 2,952 are vulnerable.

Punjab is witnessing a multi-cornered contest among the Congress, AAP, SAD-BSP, BJP-PLC-SAD (Sanyukt) and the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM), a political front of various farmer bodies.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is contesting the polls in alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

The BJP is fighting the elections in alliance with Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led SAD (Sanyukt).

The SSM is contesting the polls with Haryana Bharatiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni-led Sanyukt Sangharsh Party.

