New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the buzz over the chief ministerial face of the Congress party for the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday again defies the Congress High Command and said that the people of Punjab will decide the Chief Minister of the state and not the party high command.

Navjot Singh Sidhu, addressing a press briefing called to unveil the ‘Punjab Model’ of the party, which had CM Charanjit Singh Channi's face missing, advised the people of the state to not have false implications in their minds. Sidhu clarified that it was not a war against any individual but a fight for the benefit of Punjab with a revenue-based model.

"Who told you that the high command will choose the CM?', Sidhu said, adding that "all the MLAs, as well as the CM, will be chosen by the people of Punjab and not by the Congress high command". Watch Video:

#WATCH | People of Punjab will decide who will be the CM. Who told you that the (Congress) high command will make the CM?: Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu pic.twitter.com/AXC0yFWARj — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2022

This came after the Congress party earlier last month refused to announce the Chief Minister face for the Punjab Polls 2022 and will fight polls under collective leadership. Committee chief Sunil Jakhar had said the party had never named its CM face adding that it was only an exception that the Congress high command had declared Captain Amarinder Singh as the chief ministerial candidate in the run-up to the 2017 state assembly polls.

"We had never announced chief ministerial face before Assembly elections except in 2017, which was an exception. Now also we will not announce chief ministerial face and will contest Assembly elections 2022 under the joint leadership of Congress," Jakhar, as quoted by ANI, had said.

Jakhar's statement came as a big setback for Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is obliquely positioning himself for the chief ministerial face of Congress for the 2022 Punjab polls. Sources, quoted by news agency ANI, have said that most of the Congress leaders in Punjab are in favour of collective leadership in fighting polls to balance caste equations in the state.

The Election Commission on Saturday announced poll dates for five states with Uttar Pradesh going for a seven-phase assembly election from February 10, Manipur to go for a two-phase election from February 27 and Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand to face elections on February 14. The counting of votes in all states will take place on March 10.

Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa will go for polls on February 14 along with the second phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh. The polling in Manipur on February 27 and March 3 will coincide with the fifth and sixth phases of the Uttar Pradesh election. Sushil Chandra also announced the COVID-19 norms concerning the elections.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan