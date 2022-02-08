Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: The contest for 117 seats in Punjab is gradually touching the ceiling of political fascination. While the top leaders in other states currently going to polls sought a ‘safe’ seat to contest from, the electoral scene is opposite in Punjab where top leaders seek a head-on contest with one another. Be it Captain Congress’s Amarinder Singh Vs. (late) Arun Jaitley of BJP in Amritsar in 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Bhagwant Mann (AAP) Vs. Sukhbir Singh Badal (SAD) in Jalalabad in 2017 assembly polls or Bikram Majithia (SAD) Vs. Navjot Singh Sidhu (Congress) in Amritsar East at present. The direct confrontation between top leaders of various parties remains Punjab’s signature political flavour.

Here are the seats to watch out for in Punjab assembly polls this time:

Amritsar East

The seat is currently held by Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and is considered the forte of Sidhu’s. While Navjot Singh Sidhu won the seat on a Congress ticket in 2017 by over 42,000 votes with 60.68 per cent vote share, his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu was an earlier MLA from Amritsar East from a BJP ticket.

The stakes are high in Amritsar East as former Punjab minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Bikram Majithia chose to contest from Sidhu’s forte against Sidhu, leaving his traditional stronghold of Majitha to his wife Ganieve Kaur. Residents feel it would be a tough fight which could tilt on either side. However, other political watchers point out that AAP could emerge as a major gainer in Amritsar East by choosing to redeem Sidhu Vs. Majithia contest as more of a fight to settle personal scores.

Chamkaur Sahib

The seat until recent times was considered a safe bet for Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. However, reports emerged that Chamkaur Sahib stood at a critical electoral scale where it could tilt either on Aam Aadmi Party’s side or towards Congress due to rapid strides made by Arvind Kejriwal-led party inside Channi’s citadel. Following which, Congress announced CM Channi’s candidature from Bhadaur vidhan sabha seat too.

It will be Charanjit Singh Channi (Congress) Vs. Charanjit Singh (AAP) contest in Chamkaur Sahib. CM Channi is an MLA from here since last 15 years and finds himself in the middle of confronting anti-incumbency factor. Another major challenge for Channi is intra-party fight. His former aide Jagmohan Singh Kang is campaigning against him alleging that Channi misguided Congress high command in ticket distribution.

Moga

Actor Sonu Sood’s sister Malvika Sood (Congress) is contesting against Aam Aadmi Party’s Dr Amandeep Kaur. Since 2007, the seat has remained with Congress party but the margin of victory has not been much between top two candidates. Congress’s Harjot Kamal Singh had defeated AAP’s Ramesh Grover by 1,764 votes in 2017 assembly polls.

Patiala

Four-time MLA and two-time Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh who has quit Congress and floated his Punjab Lok Congress is fighting former mayors fielded by Congress and AAP. In a battle of political prestige for Captain Amarinder Singh, the results of Patiala vidhan sabha seat will decide the future of 79 years old former Congress heavyweight’s political future.

Lambi

Shiromani Akali Dal supremo Parkash Singh Badal, 94, is fighting here. He is 11-time MLA and 5-time CM. The political pitch in Lambi has reached an interesting point as AAP has brought a spree of political campaigners to contest against Badal’s.

Punjab is scheduled to go on polls on February 20 with counting of votes set to take place on March 10.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma