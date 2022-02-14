Jalandhar | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed first public rally in Punjab after breach in his security last month. Modi said that there will be development in New Punjab if the BJP alliance is brought to power in Punjab.

“Punjab needs a government that takes security seriously,” Modi said.

“I wanted to offer prayers at Tripurmalini Devi Shaktipeeth after this event but the administration and police said they will not be able to make the arrangements. This is the situation of government here. But I will surely offer prayers at Shaktipeeth soon,” Modi said.

In a scathing attack on the Congress party and while endorsing Captain Amarinder Singh, Modi said, “Congress could never work for the benefit of Punjab.”

"Congress party is disintegrating. Those who fight among themselves cannot give a stable government to Punjab. These people who are busy saving their chairs cannot develop Punjab. Punjab needs a government that works seriously for the security of the country. The history of Congress is that it can never work for Punjab. And whoever wants to work, Congress creates thousands of obstacles," he added.

“We respected federalism. Former CM of Punjab Amarinder Singh worked with the Centre according to federalism. NDA will form govt in Punjab; 'Nava Punjab' will be free from debts,” said Modi. "New India will be made when 'New Punjab' will be formed. New Punjab will be a merger of heritage and development. Nawa Punjab will be full of opportunities and free from debt. In 'Nawa Punjab', every Dalit brother and sister will get respect. There will be proper participation at every level," stated Prime Minister Modi.

Prime Minister said, "Now it is certain that the NDA government will be formed in Punjab. A new chapter of development will begin in Punjab. We will not leave any stone unturned in our efforts for the bright future of the people of Punjab. We respected federalism. Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh worked with the Centre as per federalism."





Posted By: Mukul Sharma