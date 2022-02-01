Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: In a massive setback for the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM), the Election Commission of India (ECI) has refused to recognise it as a political party, forcing its candidates to contest the forthcoming assembly elections in Punjab as Independents, according to a report by Dainik Jagran.

The SSM, which has fielded candidates on 104 seats, had demanded a symbol of a tractor or a trolley which has been rejected by the top poll body. It has made Balbir Singh Rajewal its Chief Ministerial candidate.

The SSM is a political front of several farmer outfits who had taken part in a year-long protest at the Delhi borders against the Centre's contentious farm laws, which have been now withdrawn.

Questioning the EC's move, the SSM has blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Earlier, it had accused the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of being in "hand in glove" against it.

Rajewal had alleged that the BJP and the Election Commission are "playing a game", claiming that his outfit had responded promptly to the poll panel's objections over the application for the allotment of party symbol.

The farmer leader alleged that the poll panel never responded in "yes or no" to their application due to which they can't "approach the court" for the redress of their grievance.

"I as the SSM president wrote a letter to the Election of Commission of India through the state poll panel, which was forwarded but no reply was given," he said.

He alleged that the poll panel is "under pressure". "Either they want to help the BJP or Kejriwal," he alleged.

Voting for Punjab's 117 Assembly seats will be held on February 20 and the counting will take place on March 10.

