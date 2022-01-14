Chandigarh | Jagran Politics Desk: The Congress high command on Thursday held a virtual meet to finalise the candidates for the crucial Punjab assembly elections 2022. Quoting sources, news agency ANI reported that the grand old party has finalised 70 of its candidates - which include a large number of sitting MLAs - and might release its first list on Friday after another round of CEC meeting.

The sources said that the party might field Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who is currently representing the Chamkaur Sahib seat in Punjab Assembly, from two fields in two different regions of Punjab.

"Apart from Chamkaur Sahib Assembly seat which comes in Maajha region of Punjab, Congress is all set to field CM Channi from Adampur Assembly constituency which falls in the Doaba Region where a large number of seats have a chunk of Dalit votes who are a deciding factor in the region. Along with that, it will not be a surprise to see sitting MPs as candidates for Assembly polls," the sources told ANI.

Besides Channi, the party is mulling fielding Rajya Sabha MP Pratap Singh Bajwa, whose tenure is ending in March. "Yes, there is a discussion on fielding MPs like Pratap Singh Bajwa," another source told ANI The term of the Punjab Assembly will end in March. The Assembly polls in Punjab are scheduled to take place in a single phase on February 14. The votes will be counted on March 10.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats.



(With ANI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan