Mohali | Jagran News Desk: Just ahead of the Punjab Assembly Elections, scheduled to take place on February 20, chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday crated massive controversy with his appeal to the people of Punjab to stop people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar from coming to the state. Channi's remarks came during a roadshow in Punjab alongside Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.

Charanjit Singh Channi, during a roadshow with Priyanka Gandhi, said, "Priyanka Gandhi is Punjab's daughter-in-law, she is the bahu of Punjabis. Bhaiyas from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi cannot come here and rule. We will not allow UP bhaiyas to stray into Punjab." Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi can be seen smiling and clapping after Channi made those remarks.

However, Channi's statement didn't go down well with opposition leaders including Arvind Kejriwal, whose AAP is giving a tough competition to Congress in Punjab. Slamming Channi over his remarks, Kejriwal said, "the comments are really shameful. We strongly condemn comments aimed at any individual or any particular community. He also calls me 'Kala' (black)."

BJP, which is contesting the polls in alliance with former Congress leader and ex-Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh's new Punjab Lok Congress, also lashed out at Channi and said that the remarks by Channi and the response by Priyanka Gandhi showed the double standards of the Congress party.

Sharing the video of the Channi-Priyanka roadshow, BJP MP Tejaswi Surya tweeted, "Priyanka Vadra goes to Uttar Pradesh and calls herself UP ki beti (daughter of UP). And when UP-Bihar people are insulted in Punjab, she claps. This is her double face."

प्रियंका वाड्रा जी उत्तर प्रदेश में आ कर अपने को यूपी की बेटी बताती है और पंजाब में उत्तर प्रदेश-बिहार के लोगो के अपमान पर ताली बजाती है , ये ही इनका दोहरा चरित्र है और चेहरा भी । pic.twitter.com/IJN4W0wmBV — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) February 16, 2022

Meanwhile, Bihar minister Sanjay Jha also condemned the remarks and said that wherever the people of UP, Bihar went, they made a place of themselves with hardwork and contributed to the state's development. "It's a shameful statement. I condemn this. Wherever the people of Bihar & UP went, they made a place for themselves with hard work & contributed to the growth of their state", Jha said.

"Does anyway need a passport to travel within the country? With such a mindset, Congress' stature has declined. The situation of 'Congress mukt (India)' will persist if they speak such language and do such politics. They have lost Punjab, there's no chance for them", Jha added.

Priyanka Gandhi is leading the Congress campaign in Uttar Pradesh but she has made an appearance in Punjab too, along with her brother Rahul Gandhi. Notably, Punjab will go to the Assembly polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan