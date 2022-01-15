Chandigarh/New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Congress party on Saturday released the first list of 86 candidates for upcoming Punjab assembly polls. Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will contest from Chamkaur Sahib seat whereas the state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu will contest from his traditional stronghold Amritsar East.

Senior Punjab Congress leader Pratap Singh Bajwa will contest from Qadian seat whereas actor Sonu Sood’s sister Malvika Sood has been given a ticket from Moga vidhan sabha seat. Punjabi pop singer Sidhu Moosewala will contest from Mansa in what is likely to be a contest between him and Aam Aadmi Party.

Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa will contest from Dera Baba Nanak seat while state transport minister Raja Amrinder Warring has been fielded from Gidderbaha.

Other candidates from key seats in Punjab are as following:

Majitha - Jagwinder Pal Singh (Jagga Majitha)

Amritsar West - Raj Kumar Verka

Fatehgarh Sahib - Kuljeet Nagra

Bhatinda Urban - Manpreet Singh Badal

Sangrur - Vijay Inder Singla

Fatehgarh Churian - Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa

The first list has as many as nine women candidates, representing around 10 per cent so far.

The party has given 40 per cent seats to women in Uttar Pradesh, where it is going to polls with a focus on women empowerment.

The party has also adopted ‘one family, one ticket’ formula while distributing the party tickets.





The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have already declared a number of their candidates.

The assembly elections in Punjab will be held in a single phase on February 14. The results will be out on March 10.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma