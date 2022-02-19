Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: A day before the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022, Punjabi singer and Congress candidate from Mansa seat Shubhdeep Singh, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, along with Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi have booked for violating the Model Code of Conduct. The two have been booked under Section 183 of the Indian Penal Code for violating the model code of conduct and campaigning beyond the stipulated time.

The complaint against CM Channi and Moosewala was filed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Mansa seat Dr Vijay Singla. As per the FIR, Singla submitted a complaint to election observer CK Yadav stating that Congress leaders had violated the model code of conduct by canvassing after the culmination of the campaigning period.

The FIR stated that Charanjit Singh Channi, who is contesting the polls from Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur assembly seats, was found violating the Model Code of Conduct by campaigning for Sidhu Moosewala after the stipulated time. He is also not a voter from the Mansa seat.

The FIR also stated that Congress' Mansa candidate Sidhu Moosewala was found campaigning after the stipulated time and had also gathered around 400-500 people, much more than the prescribed limit, for a door-to-door campaign in the area.

The complaint came amid the controversy over former AAP member and poet Kumar Vishwas' separatism allegations against Arvind Kejriwal. Vishwas, in an interview with news agency ANI, had said that Arvind Kejriwal is supporting separatists during the campaign for the assembly elections.

The controversy even grabbed the eyeballs of opposition leaders who attacked Kejriwal calling him a terrorist. Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi has also requested PM Modi to order a probe against Kejriwal over allegations leveled by Kumar Vishwas.

Meanwhile, the Centre has taken "serious" note of a pro-Khalistan group's letter extending support to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday as the controversy over the letter created a flutter on the last day of campaigning in Punjab.

The letter, purportedly written by the Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) in Gurmukhi, was forwarded to the home minister by Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi along with a personal note saying the matter was "serious" and compromised the security and integrity of the nation.

Shah, in his reply to Channi's letter, said that no one will be allowed to play with India's unity and integrity. He said it is highly condemnable that to grab power some people go to the extent of joining hands with the separatists and also go to the limits of breaking Punjab and the country.

"I want to assure you that no one will be allowed to play with the unity and integrity of the country. The government of India has taken the matter very seriously and I myself will look into the matter deeply," Shah said in his response.

