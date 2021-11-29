New Delhi | Jagran Elections Desk: Former Punjab Chief Minister, Amarinder Singh, on Monday (November 29) met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at his official residence.

The meeting comes on a day when the bill to repeal the three contentious farm laws, against which farmers have been protesting for over a year, was passed by the Lok Sabha as well as the Rajya Sabha on the first day of the winter session of Parliament. The winter session of the Parliament began today (November 29) and till will conclude on December 23.

“This was a simple courtesy meeting with Khattar Sahab,” said Singh while talking to reporters.

The meeting also comes at the backdrop of speculations around Singh joining hands with the BJP to contest the upcoming elections in the state. Singh is hoping for a seat sharing arrangement with the BJP for the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, news agency PTI reported.

After the meeting with the Haryana chief minister, Singh said “when I go to Delhi, I will definitely talk to the top leadership of BJP regarding the alliance.” Earlier, he cleared the speculations about his joining BJP for the Punjab assembly elections and said he will campaign for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand polls.

The former Punjab CM had resigned from his position in September amid a bitter power tussle with Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. Charanjit Singh Channi had replaced Singh after his sudden resignation. After the unceremonious exit from Congress, Singh also formed his own political party and named it as the Punjab Lok Congress.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha