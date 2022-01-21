Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: Punjab BJP on Friday released its first list of 34 candidates for upcoming assembly polls, citing winnability as the only criteria. Punjab BJP in-charge Dushyant Gautam, while releasing the list, claimed that previous governments in Punjab gave rise to corruption and bad governance in Punjab.

Of the 117 assembly seats in Punjab, 69 seats are in Malwa. Majha has 25 assembly seats whereas there are 23 assembly seats in the Doaba region. The BJP is contesting Punjab Polls in alliance with former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's, Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

Earlier, the BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh had said that all three parties will release their list with mutual consent according to winnability. "All the three parties together will show our presence in Majha, Malwa and Doaba and good results will come out. The leaders are regularly joining the BJP which is a good sign," he had said.

Following is the list of candidates released by the BJP on January 21, 2022:

Kapurthala: Ranjit Singh Khojewal

Jalandhar West: Mahendra Pal Bhagat

Jalandhar Central: Manoranjan Kalia

Jalandhar North: Krishandev Bhandari

Mukeria : Jangi Lal Mahajan

Dasuya: Raghunath Rana

Hoshiarpur: Tikshan Sood

Chabewal (SC): Dr Dilbagh Rai

Garshankar: Namisha Mehta

Banga: Mohan Lal

Balachaur: Ashok Baath

Fatehgarh Sahib: Deedar Singh Bhatti

Amloh: Kanwar Vir Singh Tohra

Khanna: Gurpreet Singh Bhatti

Ludhiana central: Gurdev Sharma

Ludhiana west: Advocate Vikram Singh Sidhu

Gill: SR Laddar, retd IAS

Jagraon : Kanwar Narinder Singh

Ferozepur City: Sitting MLA Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi

Jalalabad: Puran Chand

Fazilka: Surjit Jyani

Abohar: Arun Narang

Mukhtsar: Rajesh Bathela

Faridkot: Gaurav Kakkar

Bhuchomandi : Rupinder Singh Sidhu

Talwandi Sabo: Ravi Preet Singh Sidhu

Sardulgarh: Jagjit Singh Milkha

Sangrur: Arvind Khanna

Dera Bassi: Sanjiv Khanna

Punjab is scheduled to go on polls on February 20, with the counting of votes set to begin on March 10.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma