Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: Punjab BJP on Friday released its first list of 34 candidates for upcoming assembly polls, citing winnability as the only criteria. Punjab BJP in-charge Dushyant Gautam, while releasing the list, claimed that previous governments in Punjab gave rise to corruption and bad governance in Punjab.
Of the 117 assembly seats in Punjab, 69 seats are in Malwa. Majha has 25 assembly seats whereas there are 23 assembly seats in the Doaba region. The BJP is contesting Punjab Polls in alliance with former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's, Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).
Earlier, the BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh had said that all three parties will release their list with mutual consent according to winnability. "All the three parties together will show our presence in Majha, Malwa and Doaba and good results will come out. The leaders are regularly joining the BJP which is a good sign," he had said.
Following is the list of candidates released by the BJP on January 21, 2022:
Kapurthala: Ranjit Singh Khojewal
Jalandhar West: Mahendra Pal Bhagat
Jalandhar Central: Manoranjan Kalia
Jalandhar North: Krishandev Bhandari
Mukeria : Jangi Lal Mahajan
Dasuya: Raghunath Rana
Hoshiarpur: Tikshan Sood
Chabewal (SC): Dr Dilbagh Rai
Garshankar: Namisha Mehta
Banga: Mohan Lal
Balachaur: Ashok Baath
Fatehgarh Sahib: Deedar Singh Bhatti
Amloh: Kanwar Vir Singh Tohra
Khanna: Gurpreet Singh Bhatti
Ludhiana central: Gurdev Sharma
Ludhiana west: Advocate Vikram Singh Sidhu
Gill: SR Laddar, retd IAS
Jagraon : Kanwar Narinder Singh
Ferozepur City: Sitting MLA Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi
Jalalabad: Puran Chand
Fazilka: Surjit Jyani
Abohar: Arun Narang
Mukhtsar: Rajesh Bathela
Faridkot: Gaurav Kakkar
Bhuchomandi : Rupinder Singh Sidhu
Talwandi Sabo: Ravi Preet Singh Sidhu
Sardulgarh: Jagjit Singh Milkha
Sangrur: Arvind Khanna
Dera Bassi: Sanjiv Khanna
Punjab is scheduled to go on polls on February 20, with the counting of votes set to begin on March 10.
Posted By: Mukul Sharma