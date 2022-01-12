New Delhi | Jagran Elections Desk: Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal has made a big promise to woo voters in Punjab ahead of the assembly elections, 2022. Announcing a 10-point 'Punjab Model' to make the state developed and prosperous if AAP comes to power, Kejriwal said under his governance the Punjab youth who went to Canada for employment will return in the next 5 years.

"We have prepared a 10-point 'Punjab Model' to make the state developed & prosperous if AAP comes to power. We will make such a prosperous Punjab that the youth who went to Canada for employment will return in the next 5 years," said Arvind Kejriwal while addressing a press conference in Mohali.

He also promised if voted to power, AAP will wipe out the drug syndicate from Punjab, ensure justice in all cases of sacrilege, and end corruption.

Not only this, the Aam Aadmi Party chief also assured that his party will set up 16,000 mohalla clinics and provide free treatment to every Punjabi, along with 24/7 free electricity.

The list of the Aam Aadmi Party's election freebies does not end here. If voted to power in Punjab, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party will give Rs 1000 per month to every woman in the state above 18 years of age.

The politics in Punjab is majorly dominated by the Indian National Congress, Aam Admi Party, and Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) with congress currently holding power. Aam Admi Party is trying to build inroads to surpass Congress by largely catering to the needs of Sikhs and other issues in the state.

However, if Sanyukt Samaj Morcha led by Balbir Singh Rajewal contests the Punjab Assembly elections separately, it will definitely eat into votes of Aam Aadmi Party, fears Kejriwal.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha