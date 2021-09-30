Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: Amid the prevailing crisis in the Punjab government ahead of the state Assembly Elections, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday spelt out “six guarantees” including free and better treatment in all government hospitals in the state and free electricity up to 300 units if elected to power.

Kejriwal’s promises came as the Punjab government is struggling to hold its card with Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu resigning from the post just days after the grand old party handed over the CM post to Dalit Sikh leader Charanjit Singh Channi following the resignation of Captain Amarinder Singh citing ‘humiliation’ from the top leadership.

However, Arvind Kejriwal evaded the questions over the AAP’s CM candidate in the state and said that the Aam Aadmi Party will announce the name once the time is right. He said that the party is currently focussing on the roadmap for the elections and is not thinking about the chief minister.

“I have said again & again that when the time comes we will give you a good CM face, it could be anyone. We are not thinking about it right now”, Arvind Kejriwal said while addressing a press briefing in Punjab.

During the press briefing, Kejriwal was asked whether Navjot Singh Sidhu, who resigned as the Punjab Congress Chief two days back, could join AAP, he termed the question ‘hypothetical’. “It is a hypothetical question, if anything like that happens we will tell you first of all,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal also termed Bhagwant Mann, AAP’s state unit chief and its lone Lok Sabha MP, as his younger brother who has sacrificed a lot for Punjab. However, no clarification was given on his name also.

Kejriwal, while addressing the media in Punjab, spelt out “six guarantees” related to healthcare, promising to implement these if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is voted to power.

