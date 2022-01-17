Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: Ahead of the start of the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday informed that the chief ministerial face of AAP for the upcoming state polls will be announced on Tuesday at 12 pm. The announcement will be made during a press conference in Mohali in Punjab.

It is expected that AAP MP Bhagwant Mann could be declared as the party's CM face. Arvind Kejriwal had earlier last week asked people who should be the party's chief ministerial face in the February 14 Punjab Assembly polls, even as he stated that his own preference for the post is Bhagwant Mann.

Kejriwal then said that though he had wanted party MP Bhagwant Mann's name to be declared as the chief ministerial candidate, the latter insisted that the people of Punjab should make this decision.

Kejriwal, however, ruled himself out of the race as the AAP launched its "Janta Chunegi Apna CM" drive and said the name of the candidate for the top post will be announced after getting the feedback of people.

A mobile number was launched by the party on which people could give their opinion till 5 pm on January 17 by recording their voice and sending text or WhatsApp messages as to who should be the party's chief ministerial candidate. Around 15 lakh people responded to the AAP's "Janta Chunegi Apna CM" drive.

The enthusiasm shown by the people of the state is a testament that this time, the AAP will most definitely form the government in Punjab and that too, with a clear majority, he was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the party.

The AAP national convenor had in June 2021 said that the party's chief ministerial face for the 2022 Punjab assembly polls would be from the Sikh community and that entire Punjab would be proud of its choice. Voting for Punjab's 117 assembly seats is scheduled for February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

