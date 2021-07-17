Punjab Political Crisis: Sidhu's meetings with multiple Congress leaders come a day after Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh wrote a letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi expressing reservation over the cricketer-turned-politician's possible appointment as the state party chief.

Chandigarh | Jagran Politics Desk: In an apparent single that he is all set to become the state party chief, Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday met Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sunil Jakhar. Following the meet, which lasted for over half an hour, Jakhar called Sidhu a "capable" leader and said that he "does not need any guidance".

On the other hand, Sidhu said that Jakhar is his elder brother and a guiding force. The cricketer-turned-politician later met senior party leader Lal Singh at his residence in Chandigarh.

"Everything was fine earlier in Congress, it is fine now as it will be in the future too. All is well. Congress leaders and workers keep meeting each other regularly," said Punjab Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa after Sidhu's multiple meetings.

Sidhu's meetings with multiple Congress leaders come a day after Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh wrote a letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi expressing reservation over the cricketer-turned-politician's possible appointment as the state party chief.

In hiser letter to Sonia, Captain Amarinder Singh mentioned that there could be an adverse impact on the party's prospects in the upcoming and crucial 2022 assembly polls by ignoring the old guard and other senior party leaders representing Hindu and Dalit communities.

Sidhu and Captain Amarinder have been at loggerheads over the past few months ahead of the crucial assembly election in the state next year. Sidhu has warned Congress that he is not a "showpiece" for polls.

The grand old party has also tried to resolve the crisis between the two leaders. Earlier in June, a three-member formed by Sonia had suggested that Sidhu must be "suitably accommodated" in the party.

"For Navjot Singh Sidhu, the panel has said he can't be ignored, he should be accommodated in the state unit either as deputy chief minister or chairman of the poll campaign committee," Congress sources told news agency ANI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma