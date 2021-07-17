Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also wrote that ignoring old guards and other senior leaders of the party representing the Dalit and Hindu communities will lead to a split in the Punjab Congress Unit.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the possibility of Navjot Singh Sidhu's appointment as the state party chief, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday wrote a letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi expressing displeasure over the possible development. In his letter, Amarinder Singh mentioned that there could be an adverse impact on Congress' prospects in the upcoming and crucial 2022 Assembly Elections.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also wrote that ignoring old guards and other senior leaders of the party representing the Dalit and Hindu communities will lead to a split in the Punjab Congress Unit. According to the CM, Sidhu’s working style would hurt Congress. “Old party members will be angry, and the Congress will be split due to this," he said in the letter.

This came as Navjot Singh Sidhu met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on Friday amid speculations that could be made Punjab Congress chief amid the infighting in the state unit. Former party chief Rahul Gandhi and Congress's Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat were also present during te meeting. It is speculated that there would be an announcement soon terming Sidhu as the state party chief.

However, Amarinder Singh has expressed his displeasure over Sidhu being given a key post. Sidhu has been at loggerheads with Amarinder Singh and he had attacked the chief minister over the alleged delay in justice in the 2015 sacrilege and subsequent police firing incidents.

Meanwhile, there is also talk of appointing two working presidents -- a Dalit and a Hindu face to balance the caste equations. The names of minister Vijay Inder Singla and MP Santokh Chaudhary were doing the rounds for the post of working presidents.

In another development, Harish Rawat is expected to meet the chief minister at his farmhouse at Siswan in Mohali on Saturday afternoon, even as suspense over the much-awaited announcement from the Congress high command on the resolution of the infighting in the party's state unit continues.

