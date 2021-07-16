Punjab Political Crisis: Harish Singh Rawat, Congress general secretary in-charge of Punjab, was also present at the meet.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: In an attempt to resolve the ongoing crisis in party's Punjab unit, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday met Navjot Singh Sidhu at her residence in New Delhi. Harish Singh Rawat, Congress general secretary in-charge of Punjab, was also present at the meet.

This comes a day after media reports claimed that Sidhu will be appointed as the Congress' chief in Punjab. However, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh is reportedly "not happy" with Sidhu's evaluation and conveyed his views to the top party leadership.

Notably, Captain's trusted aides have also avoided questions over Sidhu's evaluation. On Thursday, Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, known for his closeness with Captain Singh, said that party high command will decide over Sidhu's appointment as state Congress chief.

"Not only Navjot Singh Sidhu, but I will salute anyone, including a common party worker who moves on a bicycle if he is made the Punjab Congress chief," he was quoted as saying by India Today.

The infighting between Sidhu and Captain Singh has kept the Congress at the bay in Punjab, where assembly elections are scheduled to take place in 2022. In May, a three-member committee, headed by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, was also formed by Congress to resolve the crisis in Punjab.

The committee later had said that Sidhu must be "suitably accommodated" in the party. "For Navjot Singh Sidhu, the panel has said he can't be ignored, he should be accommodated in the state unit either as deputy chief minister or chairman of the poll campaign committee," Congress sources told news agency ANI.

The assembly election in Punjab to elect the 117-member legislative assembly will be held February or March next year. In the previous election, the Congress had won 77 seats, ending the 10-year rule of the Akali Dal-BJP alliance.

