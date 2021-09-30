Chandigarh | Jagran Politics Desk: Navjot Singh Sidhu, who resigned from the position of Punjab Congress chief earlier this week, has said that he will meet Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi at 3 pm on Thursday to resolve the differences and end the political crisis in the state.

"Chief Minister has invited me for talks … will reciprocate by reaching Punjab Bhawan, Chandigarh at 3:00 PM today, he is welcome for any discussions," he said in a Tweet.

The development comes a day after Chief Minister Channi held a telephonic conversation with Sidhu and invited him for talks, saying the party is "supreme". "I have spoken to him on phone and told him to let's sit, talk it out and resolve the issue," he told in a press conference.

Sidhu, who was at loggerheads with former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh since May, had resigned on Tuesday, creating massive uproar in Punjab. In his letter to Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu said that he "cannot compromise on Punjab's future". Later, Sidhu in a video message said that he can't "compromise on principles" and he will continue to stand by his principles.

"I can't compromise with my ethics, moral authority. What I witness is a compromise with issues, agenda in Punjab. I can't disguise high command nor can I let them be disguised," he said. "I fought for issues concerning Punjab for a long time... There was a system of tainted leaders, officers, now you cannot repeat the same system again".

Sidhu's sudden resignation is seen as a massive setback for the Gandhis, who had supported him over Captain Amarinder and showed faith in him to win the assembly elections in Punjab, which is slated to take place in February and March next year. In the previous elections, the Congress had returned to power in Punjab, ending the 10-year Akali Dal-BJP rule in the state.

