Chandigarh | Jagran Politics Desk: Hinting at a truce with Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, senior Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday came out in defence of the Punjab party unit and made a blistering attack at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), accusing them of being "bent upon the state's destruction".

Taking to Twitter, Sidhu accused the Badals and the Akali government of looting Punjab by signing power purchase agreements (PPA) for 25 years of solar power at Rs 5.97 to Rs 17.91 per unit during their rule, despite knowing that the cost was decreasing at 18 per cent per year.

The cricketer-turned-politician also questioned the AAP and said that the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi wanted thermal power plants in Punjab to shut down in the middle of the ongoing power crisis.

"Today, forces bent upon Punjab's destruction are clearly visible... Delhi Govt wants Punjab's lifeline, our Thermal Power Plants, to shut down in middle of Punjab's Power crisis leaving Punjabis helpless in this simmering heat and our farmers suffer in this paddy-sowing season," he tweeted.

Though Sidhu did not mention Captain Singh in his attacks at AAP and Badals, it could be a hint that the two factions in the Congress have signed a truce deal with each other.

Last week, Sidhu had also met party president Sonia Gandhi at her residence amid the bitter infighting in Punjab and said that he would accept "whatever decision is taken by the Congress high command".

"I don't know anything about Sidhu saab. Whatever is the decision, whatever the Congress president wants, we will follow it," he was quoted as saying by a leading English channel.

Punjab assembly polls, scheduled for next year, are being considered crucial for Congress as it is one of the few states where the party is still in power.

