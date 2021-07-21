Punjab Political Crisis: Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has been appointed as Punjab Congress chief, also held a massive show of strength with 62 MLAs at his residence in Amritsar on Wednesday.

Chandigarh | Jagran Politics Desk: The political crisis in Punjab intensified on Wednesday once again after the Navjot Singh Sidhu camp refused to apologise over the remarks against chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh. Sidhu, who has been appointed as Punjab Congress chief, also held a massive show of strength with 62 MLAs at his residence in Amritsar.

"Why should Sidhu apologise (to CM)? It's not a public issue. CM has not solved many issues. In that case, he should also apologise to the public," said Congress MLA Pargat Singh, as reported by news agency ANI.

The 62 MLAs, who were invited by Sidhu, said Captain Amarinder's advisers are misleading him while expressing hopes that the party will win the upcoming assembly election in the state under the leadership of the cricter-turned-politician.

"The day Sidhu was appointed as the Punjab party President, about 5 per cent of votes for Congress increased. The youth who were leaving Congress and joining the AAP party came back because of this. I am sure that at least 20 per cent of votes for Congress will increase because of Sidhu," party MLA Madan Lal Jalalpur was quoted as saying by ANI.

"Sidhu is not just Sidhu anymore; he is the Punjab Congress president. He has nothing to apologise for. Although, yes, Sidhu should respect him since he is like a father to us all," he added.

Raveen Thukral, Captain Amarinder's media advisor, had on Tuesday said that the Punjab chief minister will not meet Sidhu till he publicly apologises for his "derogatory" tweets against him. He had also dismissed reports that Sidhu has sought time to meet Captain Amarinder.

"Reports of @sherryontop (Sidhu) seeking time to meet @capt_amarinder are totally false. No time has been sought whatsoever. No change in stance... CM won't meet #NavjotSinghSidhu till he publicly apologises for his personally derogatory social media attacks against him," Thukral had tweeted.

Sidhu and Captain Amarinder have been at loggerheads over several issues. The Congress high command has tried to resolve the issues between them but has failed to do that so far.

Recently, Sidhu was also appointed Punjab Congress chief. However, this irked Captain Amarinder who wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi, saying the move could create a divide in the state. He, however, had accepted Sidhu's elevation but stressed that the cricketer-turned-politician must apologise.

