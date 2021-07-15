Punjab Political Crisis: According to a reports, Captain Amarinder Singh will continue as the chief minister while Navjot Singh Sidhu will likely be appointed as president of the Congress in Punjab.

Chandigarh | Jagran Politics Desk: It looks like the month-long crisis for Congress in Punjab is finally coming to an end as the top leadership of the party has devised a formula to finish the infighting between Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu.

According to a media reports, Captain Amarinder will continue as the chief minister while Sidhu will likely be appointed as president of the Congress in Punjab. Reports also suggest that Congress will appoint two working presidents from the Hindu and Dalit communities.

"In another two to three days, the solution will be rolled out. Amarinder Singh had said he will abide by the party’s decision," senior Congress leader Harish Rawat told an English news channel. "We are going into the elections with Amarinder Singh as the chief minister".

The crisis between Sidhu and Captain Amarinder has kept the Congress at the bay with the top leadership of the party jumping in to resolve the crisis in the state ahead of the crucial assembly election in Punjab next year. Sidhu, who has clearly said that he is not a "showpiece for polls", has also met all three Gandhis -- Rahul, Sonia and Priyanka -- over the last few days.

Interestingly, a three-member committee -- which included Mallikarjun Kharge, Harish Rawat and JP Aggarwal -- constituted by the Congress earlier in June had also suggested that Sidhu must be "suitably accommodated" in the party.

"The Committee recommends it to fill vacant posts in state organisation and decide on State president. For Navjot Singh Sidhu, the panel has said he can't be ignored, he should be accommodated in the state unit either as deputy chief minister or chairman of the poll campaign committee," Congress sources were quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The assembly election in Punjab to elect the 117-member legislative assembly will be held February or March next year. In the previous election, the Congress had won 77 seats, ending the 10-year rule of the Akali Dal-BJP alliance.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma