Punjab | Jagran News Desk: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday announced to slash the power rates by Rs 3 per unit for all the domestic users and declared it as a 'Diwali Gift' for state government employees.

"Punjab Cabinet approved PSPCL's proposal to terminate GVK Goindwal Sahib PPA, who was providing electricity at Rs 6-7 per unit. Now, Punjab announced its own 500 MW tender. The rate of electricity will be Rs 2.38 per unit," said Punjab CM while making the announcement.

"Punjab Cabinet has decided to slash power tariff by Rs 3 across slabs. Rs 1.19 will be the new rate for small consumers," he added.

Following the announcement of the 500 MW tender approved by the Punjab government, the rate of electricity will now be Rs2.38 per unit. The slash in the power rates is a huge step under Channi's government in Punjab that will provide a sense of relief to the people in Punjab amid all the price hikes in the country.

During the press conference, the Punjab Chief Minister said, "On the occasion of Diwali, I wanted to give a gift to the state govt employees. They would have never had such a gift to date. The employees were on strike even before I became the CM. I spoke with them this morning."

"We discussed the gift, they even gave me a commitment that they won't go on a strike, whatever might the situation be, as long as this govt is in power. They will sit and discuss the issue," he added.

Calling it a big Diwali gift for the people of Punjab, he mentioned that the decision will come into effect immediately. He also mentioned that as per a survey conducted by the Punjab Government people in the state wanted such quality in electricity with cheaper rates.

The state government in Punjab has also announced an 11% hike in dearness allowance (DA) for State government employees during the conference chaired by Punjab CM on Monday.

Posted By: Ashita Singh