Chandigarh | Jagran Politics Desk: Just movements before Rahul Gandhi announces Congress' Chief Ministerial face for the Punjab assembly elections 2022, party's former state president Sunil Jakhar has decided to quit active politics. However, Jakhar - while speaking to a leading English daily - has said that he will continue to serve the Congress.

"There are some colleagues in the party with whom it has become difficult to go along, and hence I am quitting. I had enough. But I am very much part and parcel of the Congress party. Whatever duties the party gives me, I’ll perform. It’s only active electoral politics that I am quitting," he told The Hindu.

Earlier in the day, party MLA and senior journalist Kanwar Sandhu also claimed that Jakhar had quit active politics. However, Sandhu expressed hopes that Jakhar will revisit his decision, adding that Congress "will continue to get the benefit of his poetic wisdom."

"A lot of unfortunate news emanating out of Punjab. Just heard that Sunil Jakhar is calling it quits due to unwarranted, irresponsible comments of his Punjab colleagues. Sad to see a gentlemen politician go out at a crucial juncture," he said in a Tweet.

Jakhar was considered as one of the Chief Ministerial probables in Congress. Last week, he had claimed that 42 of 79 Congress MLAs in Punjab wanted him to become the Chief Minister following Captain Amarinder Singh's exist. He also claimed that Charanjit Singh Channi and Navjot Singh Sidhu were the least favourable candidates.

However, following a backlash, Jakhar had backed Channi for the top spot, saying he should be given time so that he continues working. He also lauded Rahul Gandhi for making Channi, a Dalit face, as the Chief Minister of Punjab.

"What they decide will be accepted by all. But I'm of opinion that Channi ji has been given the opportunity, he should be given time so that he continues working. People have seen his good work in four months," Jakhar told news agency ANI.

"Those who are raising fingers today, ask them that when Charanjit Singh Channi was given a chance by Rahul ji, I was the first to approve it."

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

