Chandigarh | Jagran Elections Desk: Actor Sonu Sood's car was confiscated and he was sent home as he tried to enter a polling booth in Moga, Punjab, where polling is underway for 117 assembly seats in a single phase. Moga District Public Relations Officer (PRO) Pradbhdeep Singh said action will be taken against Sood if he steps out of his house.

This comes after a complaint from a supporter of Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Barjinder Singh alias Makhan Brar. The complainant had notified the Elections Commission (EC) alleging that Sood was trying to influence voters in the constituency.

Sood, however, denied the allegations. Releasing a statement over this, the actor said that he had gone to the polling booth because there was alleged threat calls at various polling booths by the opposition, particularly the Akali Dal. He also claimed that money was being distributed at some booths to voters to gain votes.

"We got to know of threat calls at various booths by opposition, especially the people of Akali Dal. Money being distributed at some booths. So it's our duty to go check & ensure fair elections. That's why we had gone out. Now, we're at home. There should be fair polls," Sood said

Sood's sister Malvika Sood is contesting from Moga as a Congress candidate.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Harish Nayyar has asked Moga SSP for a report according to The Tribune. “Sonu Sood was going from one polling booth to another, which some political parties found objectionable,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Sood took to Twitter accusing other party candidates of trying to buy votes. “Other Candidates in #Moga Constituency are buying votes. @ECISVEEP should take immediate action regarding the same,” he tweeted while tagging Moga’s public relations office and police.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha