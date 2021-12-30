Chandigarh | Jagran Politics Desk: Just months before the beginning of the assembly elections in Punjab, senior Congress leader Sunil Jakhar on Wednesday announced that the grand old party will not announce a chief ministerial face and will contest the polls under collective leadership.

"We had never announced chief ministerial face before Assembly elections except in 2017, which was an exception. Now also we will not announce chief ministerial face and will contest Assembly elections 2022 under the joint leadership of Congress," Jakhar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Jakhar's statement is a big setback for state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is obliquely positioning himself for the chief ministerial face of Congress for the 2022 Punjab polls.

Sources, quoted by news agency ANI, have said that most of the Congress leaders in Punjab are in favour of collective leadership in fighting polls to balance caste equations in the state. With Jakhar's announcement, Congress is trying to avoid the risk of vote polarisation.

'Winnability most important factor for ticket distribution'

Jakhar, who is the chairman of the campaign committee of Punjab Congress, also said that the winnability of a candidate will be the biggest factor in the ticket distribution for the assembly polls in the state. He said that other important factors will be to make sure that only one person from one family gets the ticket to contest elections.

"The biggest basis for distribution of tickets is the winnability of a candidate. Another important factor will be that only one person from one family gets a ticket to contest the election," ANI quoted Jakhar as saying. "The final decision will be taken by the CEC headed by Sonia Gandhi."

In the 2017 Punjab assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in the 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Akali Dal the BJP had won 15 and 3 seats respectively.

With inputs from ANI

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma