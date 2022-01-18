Chandigarh | Jagran Politics Desk: In a massive setback to Navjot Singh Sidhu, the Congress on Monday veiledly declared that Charanjit Singh Channi will be the party's Chief Ministerial candidates for the Punjab assembly elections 2022. The grand old party tweeted a short video of Bollywood actor Sonu Sood in which he states that the "real Chief Minister is the one who does not have to tell he is the Chief Ministerial candidate."

Sood, whose sister Malvika Sood is a Congress candidate from the Moga constituency, further says that the "real Chief Minister, the real king is the one who has to be forcibly brought to the chair and who does not have to struggle for it."

"The real chief minister, the real king is the one who has to forcibly brought to the chair and who does not have to struggle for it and does not have to state that I am CM candidate, I deserve it. He should be such a backbencher, who is brought from behind and told that you deserve it. Such a chief minister can bring change in the country," Sood said in the video.

Congress' video clip of Sood is an indirect hint that Channi - who was made Chief Minister after Captain Amarinder Singh resigned from his position - will be the party's face for the Punjab elections.

It should be noted that Congress is yet to declare its Chief Ministerial face for the Punjab polls.

However, this might upset Sidhu who, as per experts, wants the top post in the state. Last week, the cricketer-turned-politician had taken a veiled jibe at the top party leadership and said that he is "not running for any post".

In his dig at the party, Sidhu had said that the "system could not give justice" in sacrilege and drugs cases. "It's either this system will stay or Navjot Singh Sidhu," Sidhu had said.

"A system which could not give justice to our Guru and could not punish the big fishes involved in Drug trade needs to be demolished. I categorically state that I'm not running for any post and it's either this system will stay or Navjot Singh Sidhu," he tweeted.

Assembly elections in Punjab will be held on February 20 and the results would be declared on March 10.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma