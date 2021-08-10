Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: During the one on one meet with Sonia, Captain Amarinder is expected to discuss the reshuffle of ministers and the expansion of the state cabinet ahead of the crucial assembly elections in Punjab next year.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday at her Delhi residence, days after Rahul Gandhi claimed that the party crisis in the state has been resolved.

During the one on one meet with Sonia, Captain Amarinder is expected to discuss the reshuffle of ministers and the expansion of the state cabinet ahead of the crucial assembly elections in Punjab next year.

The cabinet expansion in Punjab was supposed to take place earlier this year but was delayed due to the crisis between Captain Amarinder and Navjot Singh Sidhu. However, with Sidhu and Captain Amarinder working together now, it is expected that the cabinet expansion will take place soon.

Captain Amarinder, meanwhile, will discuss the 18-point agenda of Congress with Sonia during his meet. He will also brief Sonia about how Sidhu is handling things in Punjab.

Meanwhile, Sindhu on Monday once again attacked his own government over the inaction against Akali Dal's Bikram Majithia, who was involved in the 2018 drug trafficking case. Sidhu, in a series of Tweets, said that the state government "must make itself accountable to the public with complete transparency".

"Punishing culprits behind Drug trade is Congress’s priority under 18-Point Agenda. What is the action taken on Majithia? While government seeks extradition of NRIs linked to the same case. If further delayed will bring resolution in Punjab Vidhan Sabha for making the Reports Public," he tweeted.

Sidhu and Captain Amarinder were at the loggerheads since April. However, the crisis between them was resolved after the Gandhis intervened and elevated Sidhu as the state Congress chief.

However, Captain Amarinder had shown reservations against Sidhu's elevation, saying it would create a rift in the party. Later, Captain Amarinder agreed for Sidhu's elevation, saying he will "accept and honour" any decision taken by Sonia regarding a possible leadership change in the state.

