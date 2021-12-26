Chandigarh | Jagran Politics Desk: Senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) might hold a key meeting with Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday to finalise the seat-sharing formula with his newly formed Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) for the Punjab assembly elections scheduled to take place in February or March next year, according to a report by News18.

The report, however, claimed that the BJP will play the role of the senior partner in Punjab which has 117 assembly seats. Quoting sources in the saffron party, the report said that Captain Amarinder, who resigned from his position amid differences with the top Congress leadership, is not in a position to bargain and has lost "support of his people".

"We will not play chhota bhai (younger brother) to anyone in the state," News18 quoted a senior BJP leader as saying. "There were supposed to be many leaders who should have left the Congress with him, but that didn't happen. However, there will be some coming to the BJP when neglected by the Congress during ticket distribution," News18 quoted another source as saying.

On December 17, the BJP and Captain Amarinder had sealed an alliance for the Punjab assembly elections after several rounds of talks. Later, Captain Amarinder had announced that the alliance will win the upcoming polls but said that the seat-sharing formula will be declared later.

Union Minister and BJP's Punjab in-charge Gajendra Shekhawat had also said that the details of seat-sharing will be announced at an "appropriate time". "After seven rounds of talks, today I confirm that the BJP and Amarinder will contest the assembly elections in Punjab together. Topics like seat shares will be discussed later," he told media persons.

Assembly elections in Punjab will be held early next year. Currently, Congress is in power in the state. However, the dynamics in Punjab have widely changed with Captain Amarinder's resignation from the grand old party and farmer unions' decision to announce a new political front - 'Samyukt Samaj Morcha' - for the upcoming polls.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma