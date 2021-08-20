Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: This comes after Navjot Singh Sidhu met Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday morning to discuss issues relating to the party-government coordination. State Congress leaders Kuljit Nagra and Pargat Singh were also present at the meeting.

Chandigarh | Jagran Politics Desk: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh met state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and agreed to form a 10-member 'Strategic Policy Group' to ensure better cooperation between the ruling party and the state government.

The group will be headed by the Chief Minister and will include Ministers Brahm Mohindra, Manpreet Singh Badal and Aruna Chaudhary as members, along with Navjot Singh Sidhu and the four-party working presidents - Kuljit Singh Nagra, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Sangat Singh Gilzian and Arun Goel, besides Pargat Singh.

The group will also work to further expedite the implementation of the various government programs and reform initiatives. The group will hold weekly meetings.

This comes after Navjot Singh Sidhu met Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday morning to discuss issues relating to the party-government coordination. State Congress leaders Kuljit Nagra and Pargat Singh were also present at the meeting.

Soon after the meeting, Navjot Singh Sidhu tweeted: "Highly positive Co-ordination meeting on proposal for roaster of Ministers to sit at Punjab Congress Bhawan !!"

Punjab witnessed a major political crisis in May this year after several Congress MLAs, including Sidhu, questioned CM Amarinder Singh over his handling of affairs in the state, especially the sacrilege issue in the state.

The leaders allegedly demanded that Captain Singh should not be Congress' chief ministerial candidate for 2022 polls. The leaders also suggested changes in the Punjab cabinet with many feeling that Sidhu should be elevated as the deputy chief minister of Punjab.

The crisis forced Sonia Gandhi to form a three-member committee to look into the matter.

Later, Sonia Gandhi appointed Sidhu as the new chief of the party's Punjab unit, notwithstanding the strong opposition from Singh.

She also appointed four working presidents in the Punjab Congress to assist Sidhu in the run-up to the state Assembly polls next year.

Tensions between Singh and Sidhu flared up in April after the Punjab and Haryana High Court quashed a probe report on the 2015 Kotkapura police firing incident.

Sidhu attacked the chief minister through his tweets over the alleged delay in justice in the 2015 sacrilege and subsequent police-firing incidents.

The Amritsar legislator had resigned as a state minister in 2019 after he was divested of his local bodies portfolio.

Sidhu had switched sides from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the Congress before the 2017 state Assembly polls.

