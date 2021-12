Chandigarh | Jagran Politics Desk: In a major setback for the Congress in Punjab ahead of the upcoming polls, two sitting party MLAs on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. The Congress leaders who switched sides just ahead of Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 are MLA from Qadian, Fatehjang Singh Bajwa and Shri Hargobindpur Sahib MLA Balwinder Singh Laddi.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan