New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, the president of newly floated Punjab Lok Congress, on Monday held a crucial meet with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi to finalise the seat-sharing pact with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Punjab assembly elections slated to be held in early 2022.

The meeting, which was also attended by BJP chief JP Nadda and Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat, went on for nearly an hour. Following the meeting, Shekhawat, who is BJP's in-charge for Punjab, formally announced BJP's alliance with Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's SAD (Sanyukt).

He also said that a joint committee will be formed comprising two leaders from each party to finalise the seat-sharing agreement.

"Today the party chief of all the 3 parties BJP, Punjab Lok Congress and SAD (Sanyukt) headed by Dhindsa met. A committee consisting of 2 members from each party will be formed to discuss the issues like seat sharing, a joint manifesto," news agency ANI quoted Shekhawat as saying.

Earlier, a report by News18 had claimed that the BJP wants to play the role of the "senior partner" in Punjab. The report quoting sources claimed the BJP believes that Captain Amarinder "is not in a position to bargain and has lost 'support of his people'."

"We will not play chhota bhai (younger brother) to anyone in the state," News18 quoted a senior BJP leader as saying. "There were supposed to be many leaders who should have left the Congress with him, but that didn't happen. However, there will be some coming to the BJP when neglected by the Congress during ticket distribution," News18 quoted another source as saying.

Elections to 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly are scheduled to be held next year.

