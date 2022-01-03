Chandigarh | Jagran Politics Desk: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday released its seventh list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab slated to be held in February or March this year. With this, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party has announced the names of 101 candidates so far.

"Our seventh list of candidates for the upcoming 2022 Punjab assembly elections," tweets AAP's Raghav Chadha while sharing the list.

As per the list, Sukhjinder Raj Singh Lalli Majithia will contest the polls from Majithia - an Akali Dal bastion. Majithia - who has lost the last three assembly elections against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia - had recently left Congress and joined the AAP amid differences with the state party leadership.

"There was no hope of delivery of justice in cases of sacrilege in Punjab, eradication of drugs from the state under the rule of present Congress regime so I distance myself from the Congress and join a secular political party," Lalli Majithia said on Saturday, as reported by The Times of India.

Meanwhile, the AAP also announced that Dr Ajay Gupta will contest the polls from Amritsar Central. On the other hand, Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal, Surinder Singh Sodhi and Dr Baljit Kaur will fight from Tarn Taran, Jalandhar Cantt and Malout respectively.

The 117-member legislative assembly in Punjab will go to polls in February or March this year.

In the previous elections in 2017, the Congress led by Captain Amarinder Singh had won an absolute majority, winning 77 seats and ending the 10-year Akali Dal- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule.

The AAP, which was a new entrant in the Punjab politics back then, had surprised everyone as it became the second-largest party in the state by winning 20 seats.

Meanwhile, the Akali Dal got 15 seats and the BJP secured 3 seats.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma