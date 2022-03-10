Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: The numbers are out and the verdict is in. Aam Aadmi Party, led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is headed towards a sweeping victory in Punjab with the party leading on 91 of 117 seats, as per Election Commission of India’s figures. Historic. Remarkable. Spectacular. These are some of the adjectives with which the political pundits are defining the AAP surge in Punjab. Smashing all the scepticism related to a hung verdict, AAP is heading towards what is short of a Delhi-like win in annadata state.

The heavyweights of the state, CM Channi (from Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur), Navjot Singh Sidhu of Congress (from Amritsar East), SAD’s Parkash Singh Badal (from Lambi) have either conceded defeat or are trailing towards one.

These are some of the reasons behind the AAP surge in Punjab:

Congress in-fighting

The intense fighting in Congress party that started from former BJP leader Navjot Singh Sidhu’s export in the party, resulted in the formation of factions. There were clusters of Congress leaders that were being led by people in the fray of replacing Captain Amarinder Singh as Punjab CM. Aam Aadmi Party strongly redeemed the in-fighting factor of Congress party in its election campaign to claim that the grand old party was ‘unfit’ to lead the state.

Choosing Bhagwant Mann as CM candidate

In January 2022, just when the election campaign was picking up pace, AAP utilised its modes of communication – social media, TV, Print – to strongly project Bhagwant Mann as the next leader of Punjab, fit to succeed a ‘politically paralysed’ Charanjit Singh Channi. The party said that it had asked state’s people and claimed millions of responses in favour of Bhagwant Mann. With huge pomp and posh, the two-time MP from Sangrur Bhagwant Mann was chosen as CM candidate.

Ability to lead the narrative of ‘change’

‘Log badlaav chahte hain’ (People want change). This was the one sentence that AAP leaders, mainly Arvind Kejriwal, Raghav Chadha, Bhagwant Mann and Baljinder Kaur, repeated time and again. The ‘badlaav’ narrative was further amplified by AAP’s attacks on not just Congress party but also the political-administrative legacy of Shiromani Akali Dal. Meanwhile, both Congress and SAD directed political attacks mostly on AAP which the Broon-emblem holding party reverse engineered in its favour.

Breaking Doaba, Majha and Malwa divisions

Of the 117 assembly seats in Punjab, 69 seats are in Malwa, 25 in Majha whereas 23 seats are in the Doaba region. In all the three regions, AAP concerted a striking coordination while following its Delhi-model of contesting elections on the notions of welfare populism. While Majha (from where CM candidate Bhagwant Mann hails) already had a strong AAP base since the party's groundbreaking days in the state, starting 2014, it equally focused on Majha and Doaba regions and the canvassing on the ground was heavily worked upon.

Claiming leadership space during and after farmers' protests

Another factor that worked in AAP’s favour was that when Farmers’ agitation was at its peak, the Congress in-fighting in the state was at its high too.

AAP stormed into the scene to claim the leadership vacuum and garnered farmers’ support basing upon the infrastructural support AAP said it had provided to the sit-in protests outside Delhi. With that, AAP successfully broke the “dharra” system (factions of farm leaders giving or not giving political support during elections) towards a historic verdict in the state.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma