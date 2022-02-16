New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and poet Kumar Vishwas on Wednesday levelled some serious allegations against AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Ahead of the Punjab Assembly Election, scheduled to be held on February 20, Kumar Vishwas said that Kejriwal was supportive of the Khalistani separatist movement.

"One day, he (Arvind Kejriwal) told me he would either become CM (of Punjab) or first PM of an independent nation (Khalistan)," Vishwas was quoted as saying by ANI.

"He only wants power at any cost," Vishwas further alleged.

Once a trusted of Arvind Kejriwal and one of the founding members of the Aam Aadmi Party, Kumar Vishwas had a bitter fall out with Kejriwal after AAP ignored Vishwas and nominated Sanjay Singh to Rajya Sabha in 2018.

Since then, Kumar Vishwas has kept his distance from Kejriwal apart from occasionally taking digs at the AAP leader on Twitter. However, Kumar Vishwas hasn't officially quit AAP.

On Tuesday (Feb 15), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked Kejriwal and hinted that the Delhi CM was soft on terrorists.

"Whatever happens, a leader of Congress will never be seen at the house of a terrorist. The biggest leader of the Jhaadu (the election symbol of the AAP) can be found at the home of a terrorist. That's the truth," Rahul Gandhi said at a rally in Barnala.

Rahul Gandhi's jibe was an apparent reference to Kejriwal's stay at a former Khalistani terrorist's home in Punjab's Moga during the 2017 elections.

Meanwhile, the 117-member Punjab Assembly will go to the polls on February 20, while the counting of votes will be taken up on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, the Congress had won 77 seats, while the SAD-BJP alliance could win only 18 seats. The AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats.

AAP has fielded Bhagwant Mann as its chief ministerial candidate, while Congress has named current Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi as its CM face. Meanwhile, former Punjab CM, who quit Congress after a public spat with Navjot Singh Sidhu, has announced that he will contest the upcoming election in alliance with the BJP.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta