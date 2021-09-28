Chandigarh | Jagran Politics Desk: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday said that he was unaware about Navjot Singh's Sidhu sudden resignation as state Congress president, adding that he will "sit and talk" with the cricketer-turned-politician.

"I have no information about his resignation," Channi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. "I have full confidence and faith in (Navjot Singh) Sidhu Sahab," he added.

Channi's remarks come after Sidhu resigned from the post of Punjab Congress chief on Tuesday, leaving everyone in shock. In his letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu said that he will continue to serve Congress but asserted that he cannot "compromise on Punjab's future".

"The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner. I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab," he said.

Sidhu, however, did not reveal what prompted him to resign from his position. However, it is widely sepculated that the former India cricketer was "upset" over the cabinet expansion in Punjab and felt that it "contradicted his pronouncements" about corruption.

It must be mentioned here that Sidhu had earlier alleged that he was not being given the freedom to make decisions in Punjab. "I will ensure that the Congress prospers in the state for the next two decades otherwise I will not spare anyone," he had warned.

Sonia Gandhi, son Rahul reach Chandigarh

Following Sidhu's resignation, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul briefly stopped at the Chandigarh International Airport while they were on their way to New Delhi from Himachal Pradesh's Shimla.

#VIDEO | Congress Interim President #SoniaGandhi and @RahulGandhi were seen at Chandigarh International Airport on their way to New Delhi from Shimla, Himachal Pradesh



Former Punjab CM #CaptainAmarinderSingh is also reaching Delhi from Chandigarh



📹: ANI@capt_amarinder pic.twitter.com/rWnm3NlyDy — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) September 28, 2021

Sidhu's resignation, which comes just four months before the beginning of the assembly elections in Punjab, is seen as a massive setback to the Gandhis, who had trusted the former India cricketer for the polls.

Assembly elections are slated to take place in Punjab in February or March next year. In the previous elections, the Congress had returned to power in Punjab, ending the 10-year Akali Dal-BJP rule in the state.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma