Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday released the fourth list of its candidates for Punjab Assembly Elections 2022. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party released the list of 15 candidates in its fourth list. The party has fielded Lakhbir Singh Rai from Sri Fatehgarh Sahib, Ashu Banger from Firozpur Rural, Ranjit Singh rana from Bholanath, Inderjit Kumar Maan from Nakodar, Hakam Singh Thekedar from Raikot and Devinder Singh Laddi Dhos from Dharamkot.

Aam Aadmi Party releases fourth list of 15 candidates for 2022 Punjab Assembly Elections



After releasing its first list of candidates as early as in November first week, AAP had released its third list comprising of 18 candidates on Friday for upcoming Punjab Assembly Polls.

Top Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday met lawyers in Amritsar and promised to build lawyers' chambers.

He also urged 80,000-85,000 lawyers in Punjab to join his party.

"We will build lawyers' chambers, will give medical and life insurance, will give stipend and will also build High Court benches. I want to request 80,000-85,000 lawyers of Punjab to join the Aam Aadmi Party," he said.

The Delhi chief minister also met ASHA and Anganwadi workers in Gurdaspur town hall.

Kejriwal had said on Friday that if Aam Aadmi Party gets a majority in Punjab, they will give a strong and stable government to Punjab.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will start campaigning for the Punjab assembly election from January 3, news agency ANI reported on Saturday.

He will address a rally in Moga on January 3.

Punjab assembly polls will be held in 2022. In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats.

