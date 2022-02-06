Chandigarh | Jagran Politics Desk: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday will declare the party's Chief Ministerial candidate for the high-stakes February 20 assembly elections in Punjab. The announcement, as per the Punjab Youth Congress, will be made at around 2 pm during Rahul's virtual rally in Ludhiana.

"Who will ensure the betterment of Punjab, the Future of Punjab? The wait will be over, Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji to reveal the CM face of Punjab," the Punjab Youth Congress said in a Tweet on late Saturday night.

Congress generally does not declare its CM face for assembly elections. However, the continuous power tussle between Navjot Singh Sidhu and Charanjit Singh Channi has forced the Congress top brass to clear the air and announce who is the real boss in Punjab.

Currently, Channi - who was given the top post after Captain Amarinder Singh's departure last year - is ahead of Sidhu for the top post, as per an internal survey conducted by Congress. Earlier too, reports had suggested that Channi will likely continue to Congress' CM face but the official announcement would be made once all formalities are conducted.

'CM's face to decide whether 60 contestants become MLAs'

Ahead of the announcement, Sidhu has said the CM face will decide whether 60 candidates are elected as MLAs or not, referring to the number 60, one more than 59 lawmakers needed to form government in Punjab.

Addressing the media in Amritsar on Saturday, Sidhu also stressed that a person who has a roadmap for Punjab and who enjoys the people's trust can only ensure 60 contestants get elected as legislators.

"But today Punjab has to decide a big thing. A person will become CM if there are 60 MLAs. Nobody is talking about 60 MLAs. Nobody talks about on which roadmap the government will be formed," Sidhu was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"It is not Sidhu's model but state's model and if anyone has a better model he will accept that too. 60 MLAs will be made by that person who has a roadmap and enjoys people's trust. The truth is that the face will decide whether 60 (contestants) become MLAs or not."

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma