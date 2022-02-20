Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: The polling - which will be held between 8 am to 6 pm - for the multi-cornered Punjab assembly elections 2022 will be held on Sunday. This year, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has said that 1,304 candidates, including 93 women, are in the fray. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

This year, Punjab is witnessing a multi-cornered contest between ruling Congress, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and BJP-PLC-SAD (Sanyukt). Key candidates who are in the fray are Chief Minister Charanjit Channi, Navjot Sidhu, Bhagwant Mann, Captain Amarinder Singh, Parkash Singh Badal, and Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Punjab assembly elections 2022:

9:38 hours: Voter turnout till 9 am | 4.80 per cent.

9:16 hours: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi offers prayers to Lord Shiv at a temple in Kharar

9:15 hours: Punjab's Education, Sports & NRI Affairs Minister, Pargat Singh, casts his vote at a polling booth in Mithapur, Jalandhar

9:00 hours: Malvika Sood, Congress' candidate from Moga casts her vote at Govt Girls Senior Secondary School here.

8:41 hours: Aam Aadmi Party CM candidate Bhagwant Mann exercises his franchise in Mohali.

8:19 hours: Conjoined twins, Sohna and Mohna, cast their votes at polling booth no.101 in Manawala, Amritsar.

8:17 hours: "I urge people to vote carefully in this election. Congress promises that if the 'Sarkaarwali pagdi' is given to the party, then it never let down the state," says Manpreet Singh Badal, Punjab Finance Minister.

8:08 hours: "It is a big day for Punjab today. Congress & BJP have come together to put allegations on my party and me, but the people of Punjab know everything," says AAP CM candidate Bhagwant Mann.

8:05 hours: Aam Aadmi Party's CM candidate Bhagwant Mann offers prayers at Gurdwara Sacha Dhan in Mohali.

8:00 hours: Voting has begun.

7:53 hours: PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah urge people to vote in large numbers, particularly the youth as well as first-time voters.

7:51 hours: Mock polling underway at booth number 158 to 161 at Govt Girls Sr. Sec. School, Moga as voting on 117 Assembly seats to start at 8am.

7:41 hours: Prominent faces who are in the fray are Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Navjot Singh Sidhu from Congress, AAP's Chief Ministerial face Bhagwant Mann, Captain Amarinder Singh, and Akali Dal's Parkash Singh Badal and Sukhbir Singh Badal.

7:31 hours: In Punjab, the contest this year is between the ruling Congress, AAP, the SAD-BSP alliance, and BJP-PLC-SAD (Sanyukt). The Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, a political front of various farmer bodies, is also contesting the polls as Independent candidates.

7:26 hours: It's leadership of the party. It'll now be the will of the almighty and people, we've made all efforts, says Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi ahead of polling.

7:23 hours: Preparations underway ahead of voting for Punjab assembly elections 2022.

7:20 hours: The polling for the multi-cornered Punjab assembly elections 2022 will be held on Sunday from 8 am to 6 pm.

