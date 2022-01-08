New Delhi/Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: Punjab assembly elections will be conducted within a single phase on Monday, February 14, 2022, Election Commission of India announced in New Delhi on Saturday. All 5 state polls will be completed in a total seven phases, Election Commission announced on Saturday.

The assembly elections in Punjab this time comprise of a multi-front political contest due to arrival of a rebooted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress on state’s political landscape in addition to existing political players such as Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

While BJP’s political footprint in the state is minimal, this will be the first time in recent decades that BJP will contest elections without Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in the state. The two parties fell out in the run up to the passage of three farm laws in parliament which were subsequently repealed in the winter session of parliament last year. The BJP will contest elections in alliance with former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress.

The incumbent Congress government in Punjab went through a tug of war between former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and now Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. This finally resulted in Captain Amarinder Singh resigning from Chief Minister’s Office as well as leaving the Congress, with the party designating Charanjit Singh Channi the new Chief Minister of the poll-bound state.

Punjab state assembly: What is the current status?

In the 117-seats big Punjab state assembly, the Congress currently holds 77 seats, while Aam Aadmi Party has 20 seats. In the last assembly polls, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had secured its lowest ever tally of 15 seats. BJP had won 3 seats.

Following is the complete schedule for Punjab assembly elections 2022:

Issue of notification: January 21

Last date of nomination: January 28

Scrutiny of nomination: January 29

Withdrawal of nomination: January 31

Polling date: February 14

The result of Punjab Assembly Polls 2022 will be announced on March 10, 2022.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma