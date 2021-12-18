Chandigarh | Jagran Politics Desk: Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni, who received a hero's welcome upon his return to native village Kurukshetra district on Thursday after the farmers ended their year-long protests against the contentious farm laws, will launch his political party in Chandigarh on Saturday ahead of next year's assembly elections in Punjab, reported news agency ANI.

Charuni is expected to address a press conference on Saturday at the Chandigarh Press Club where he will announce his political party. Earlier, Charuni had expressed his desire to launch a new political party to contest the Punjab assembly elections 2022. However, he had refused to contest the polls then, saying he will only field his candidates against traditional parties and rivals.

"Earlier, some farm leaders were opposing my decision to enter politics, but now nobody is (opposing me). Punjab farm unions are holding secret meetings," Charuni told The Times of India. "Some unions of Punjab are happy in staying neutral while some are interested in elections but they are still planning on how and from where to contest. As of now we are going ahead by ourselves and not in talks with anyone."

This will be the first political party to emerge out of the farmers' protest that ended earlier this month, days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced his government's decision to repeal the three farm laws passed by Parliament in 2020.

Charuni's decision to launch a political party might have a significant impact on the Punjab polls scheduled to take place in February or March next year. Currently, the Congress is in power in the 117-member Punjab assembly, but the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) bonhomie is looking to turn the tide next year.

Meanwhile, Captain Amarinder Singh, the state's former Chief Minister, has also launched his own party and sealed an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after quitting Congress. With so many candidates and parties in the fray, it would be interesting to see the results of the assembly elections in Punjab that has become an important battlefield for political parties.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma