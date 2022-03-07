Chandigarh | Jagran Elections Desk: The exit poll results for Punjab elections 2022, where the political contest turned intense and interesting with powerful entry of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), started being announced on Monday, 6:30 PM.

Here is how Exit Polls are predicting the configuration of Punjab Assembly like:

India Today-Axis My India

AAP - 76-90 seats

Cong - 19-31 seats

SAD+: 7-11 seats

BJP+: 01-04 seats

The exit poll results were released once the polling schedule for seventh and last phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls was concluded. The counting of votes – in all five states going to polls, namely, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur – will take place on March 10.

While Sukhbir Singh Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) contested the elections by stitching an alliance with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh formed his own party Punjab Lok Congress and fought the election with BJP as the leading party in alliance.

Congress party, currently in power, was deemed a ‘divided house’ between Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, by opposition parties contesting for seat of power in Chandigarh.

With divisions in Congress party at full display, AAP stormed into scene by announcing satirist-turned politician, and Member of Parliament (MP) from Sangrur Lok sabha seat, Bhagwant Mann as its Chief Ministerial candidate. Towards the end of the polling, the political slinging turned to the issues such as the alleged revival of separatist activities in the state, sacrilege attempts and the security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy.

In 2017 Punjab assembly polls, Congress party led by Captain Amrinder Singh had swept into power by claiming 77 of 117 seats in the state assembly. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had won 20 seats, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had lost power in the state with just 15 seats at hand. BJP and Lok Insaf Party had won 3 and 2 seats respectively.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma