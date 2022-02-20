Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: Punjab Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi Sunday said "everything is now in the hands of people and the almighty" as the polling for the 117-member legislative assembly began in the state.

"It's leadership of the party. It'll now be the will of the almighty and people, we've made all efforts," Channi said as he offered prayers at the Gurudwara Sri Katalgarh Sahib in Kharar.

Channi is contesting the Punjab elections from two seats - Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur assembly constituencies.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann also made a similar statement and called it a "big day" as the polling began in Punjab.

"Congress and BJP have come together to put allegations on my party and me, but the people of Punjab know everything," Mann said before offering prayers at the Gurdwara Sacha Dhan in Mohali.

Mann is contesting from the Dhuri assembly seat.

Punjab is currently ruled by Congress. However, Arvind Kejriwal's AAP has emerged as a major contender and is eyeing to wrest power while projecting the Delhi model of governance.

Meanwhile, Congress, which has come under severe attack from its political opponents over various issues, is banking on decisions like reducing electricity tariff and fuel prices, taken during current CM Charanjit Singh Channi's 111-day tenure.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, the Congress had ended the SAD-BJP combine's 10-year-regime by bagging 77 seats. The AAP had managed to get 20 seats while the SAD-BJP had won 18 and two seats went into the kitty of the Lok Insaaf Party.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma