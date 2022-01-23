Chandigarh | Jagran Politics Desk: Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will contest the upcoming assembly elections from his stronghold Patiala Urban seat, announced the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) on Sunday as it released its first list of 22 candidates. Addressing a press conference, Captain Amarinder - who is also PLC's president - said that the second list of candidates will likely be released in the next two days.

Out of the 22 candidates, Captain Amarinder said, two candidates are from Majha and three are from Doaba. Meanwhile, the rest of the 17 candidates are from the Malwa region, he said.

More to follow...

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma